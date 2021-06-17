Dr. Marina Makisha, member of the Russian National Society of Dietitians, revealed five reasons for including fish in the daily diet.

In a television interview, the expert points out that fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which improve the work of the heart and blood vessels, and brain activity. Moreover, omega-3s help prevent depression and nervous breakdowns and help release serotonin. The highest percentage of omega-3s is found in salmon.

And, she adds, fish is an important source of protein, and it’s easier to digest than meat, especially when it’s steamed. You can also prepare a soup of fish with spinach and eggs.

The specialist points out that the other important factor for eating fish daily is that it contains a high percentage of vitamin B12, which is necessary to prevent anemia.

She says, “The blood should be analyzed at least once a year to monitor the level of iron in the blood. Tuna should be eaten 2-3 times a week, and if a person does not eat meat, he can eat tuna daily because it is rich in vitamin B12.”

She says, “30 grams of herring makes up for the lack of this vitamin in the diet,” according to “rt”.

The expert stresses that those who suffer from high blood pressure should be careful not to eat this type of fish, but eating 30 grams will not have negative effects.

She points out that marine fish are rich in iodine. But it must be low in salt and not subjected to heat treatment (quick freezing and thawing).