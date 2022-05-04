The first brick (Vlahovic) was scheduled for June but brought forward to January: better this way. Juve knew they had to start half a revolution, having covered the most important role in the winter session is a good starting point. What’s missing now? A left-back, a couple of midfielders, an offensive winger, possibly the escort tip if one of Morata were to go away (Juve hopes for the Atletico Madrid discount, the amount agreed for the ransom is 35 million) and Kean.