The night of September 15, 2023during the mythical Cry of Independence –from the central balcony of the Palace–, the Mexican president harangued in favor of “the death of corruption”.

Thus he shouted before a crowd of prisoners: “Death to corruption…!”

And the Zócalo, filled with applauders, chanted a resounding: “Death…!”

Yes, without realizing the weight of the harangue, The crowd demanded the end of governments like Obrador’s: corrupt gang crouched in Brunette.

But it is also clear – for those who see and listen without fanaticism – that These were another of López Obrador’s discursive deceptions.

And why another deception?

Because reality confirms that AMLO’s is one of the most corrupt governments in historyeven though he still has ten months left.

For now – and unfortunately for everyone -, Today we live the mythical “year of Hidalgo”understood by Tyrians and Trojans as the year of looting and depredation of public money.

And if you doubt it, let’s get to the details.

1.- Corruption begins at the head and, for 40 years, the social leader nicknamed AMLO lived off of blackmail and deals. Nobody remembers López with a stable job to live on, like most Mexicans, but everyone knows his mischief. He lived under the protection of corruption.

2.- Worse, López built his political party, Morena, thanks to alliances with criminal gangs, such as those in Sinaloa and Jalisco.; the same ones that today receive preferential treatment from those in power, to the extent that abroad there is talk of a “narco-government” when referring to Mexico.

3.- Naturally, corruption spread in López’s first circle; among the president’s children. What do they live on and where do they come from? billions of pesos that López’s children spend on a daily basis?

All private government suppliers, in every branch of industry, know that the children of AMLO They are “initiators” of works and tenders for which they collect juicy profits. The theft is such that it seems like Kings Midas.

4.- Another front of corruption is the president’s brothers -Pío in particular-, who played a central role in financing the Morena Party. and that today They continue to take billions of pesos to tax havens.

5.- Then there is the second family circle, where cousins ​​and nephews dispatch each other “with the big spoon” and the best example is Felipa and her scandalous businesseswho receive million-dollar contracts every year.

6.- Then friends and unconditional appear. The most “brilliant” is Nicolás Mollinedo, nicknamed “Nico”, López’s modest driver, today converted into a real estate potentate..

7.- And it is not far behind Claudia Sheinbaum“high-flying collector” –as they knew her in Mexico City since 2000–, and promoter of a scandal fraud in CDMX: that of the Second Floors of the Periférico.

As head of government of the capital and favorite for succession, Claudia stole billions of pesos from the capital government – especially from the Metro – for her pre-campaign and presidential campaign. And it’s just beginning.

8.- Another rogue of power – fallen from grace – is called Marcelo Ebrard, who took carloads of Metro Line 12. And Marcelo’s “dirty tail” is so long that it is impossible for him to stage a Farm Rebellion.

9.- The former governor of Tabasco and former head of the Interior followed the same path, Adam Augustus, who believed the story of aspiring to the succession. However, his misdeeds in Tabasco and at the federal level will soon be public.

10.- Another who succumbed to the fear that López provokes is called Ricardo Monrealhead of the powerful Zacatecan family clan and wealthy people in power. Monreal and his family They have businesses in all areas and They have looted public money in all governments in the last 30 years.

eleven.- Corruption is Obrador’s “modus operandi” and, therefore, he corrupted the leaders of the Sedenato whom he delivered works and juicy businesses, to the point that today militarization is synonymous with trade.

12.- The Navy was also affected by businesses and transactions in ports, airports, customs and many activities that have illegally and delusionally enriched Navy commanders.

13. Pemex It is the “big box” of the six-year plunder. And its director, Octavio Romero, was for decades the right arm of AMLO. Today he owns businesses that would feed dozens of presidential families for life.

14.- Another oil dispossession is called Dos Bocaswhere Rocío Nalhe, AMLO’s “collector”, is the biggest looter of the budget through the new refinery; money that will be used for his political activism, as he aspires to immunity from jurisdiction in a state government.

fifteen.- The Mayan train and the AIFA have a special place in official transactions and corruption; pharaonic works whose cost is completely out of control and that, therefore, Sedena and Marina have hidden at any cost the excesses in the overpricing of presidential whims.

16- In the same category of “collectors” appears, Delfina Gómez, for years an efficient promoter of black money for López’s political projects and who, for that reason, was made head of the SEP and then Mexican governor, where the annual budgets are in danger.

17.- Another woman without restraint on looting is called Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the Conade and whoever steals with full hands, to the point of appearing as one of the biggest thieves of the six-year term.

18.- Another gem of theft is called Horacio Duartewho went from a modest position as an electoral operator to director of federal customs, where the looting was enormous, which earned him the position of promoter of fraud in the state of Mexico and today number two politician in that entity.

19.- The scandalous fraud against Segalmex It affects almost the entire federal government, but the brain is the untouchable Ignacio Ovalle; former PRI friend of López Obrador. The looting is such that they call it “the fraud of the century.”

twenty.- Another criminal theft is the Health sector, where AMLO ordered Seguro Popular to disappear, after looting its assets.to create Insabi – also disappeared -, and turn the health sector into a total failure.

21.- And if no one stops corruption in the federal government, neither does it stop corruption in the state and municipal governments of Brunette. The entire official party is a den of thieves, where they seem to compete for the greatest plunder of public money.

22.- And The failed Naim is another of the corruption scandals that will make history; It will be another of the unpayable debts caused by AMLO.

23.- And if it is about debt, López’s management will be, in history, the one that has produced the highest public debt of all time; unpayable debt even for our grandchildren’s grandchildren.

24.- And what can we say about the presidential plane? That obscure object of the Palace’s hatred that is said to have been raffled off, sold, but that we will continue to pay for for years..

25.- And, at the end, another question: Who will be brave enough to recognize, in the corrupt federal government, the looting resulting from the Mexican oil that López gives to Cuba and Nicaragua? Who will dare to recognize the amounts of foreign money that came to Brunette for the presidential AMLO?

Yeah, 25 “transas” underhanded by López Obrador and that should have kept not only the president in prison, but his entire cabinetto all the governors and mayors of Morena already a whole generation of thieves in power.

Even when?

At the time.

