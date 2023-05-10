sony has announced the 23 games coming to the various PlayStation Plus tiers on 16th May.

PlayStation Plus Extra gets 19 games, while PlayStation Premium gets those 19 games plus four more.

Let’s get straight into the list for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

humanity | PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 | ps4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | ps4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | ps4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | ps4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | ps4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | ps4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 | ps4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | ps4

Thymesia | PS5

Rain World | ps4

Lake | PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles | ps4

Rune Factory 4 Special | ps4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | ps4

Soundfall | PS4, PS5

And now, the four additional games for Playstation Premium:

Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | ps4

A few observations: the highlight here is probably the addition of PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but it’s worth noting Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion and the bunch of games made by Microsoft-owned Bethesda studios. Someone at Sony is still talking to Microsoft, then.

Meanwhile, there are three Tomb Raider games included, and from the Classics range, Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, which originally released on the PSP. This PS4 and PS5 version comes with “up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters”, Sony said.

Anything take your fancy?