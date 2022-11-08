A new earnings report was recently released for Nintendo, where interesting data was revealed such as how many consoles had been sold in this period. Surprisingly, the OLED model has become the most purchased of the three versions. In addition, it was announced which are the best-selling titles since the arrival of the console.

It is worth commenting that there are titles on the list that seem not going to lose the podium, among them is mario kart 8 deluxe, the game that has the most copies distributed worldwide. Part of this success is due to all the people who never gave the original release a chance at Wii U, Added to that are extra sales after the DLC with more tracks is released.

Here you can check the count:

1.- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 48.41 million

2.- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 40.17 million

3.- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 29.53 million

4.- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 27.79 million

5.- Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 25.37 million

6.- Super Mario Odyssey – 24.40 million

7.- Super Mario Party – 18.35 million

8.- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shiny Pearl – 14.92 million

9.- Ring Fit Adventure – 14.87 million

10.- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.81 million

Something that draws quite a lot of attention is that relatively new games like Pokemon Diamond Y Pearl they reached a place within the count despite not having been on the market for even a year. That means that the deliveries of Scarlet and Violet could surprise in the list of 2023since it is an evolution in terms of gameplay of the saga.

For now, it is not known if switch will have a successor. It is expected to do so soon, since consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S They already have their games only from those generations.

Via: Nintendo

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, Switch is a console that continues to demonstrate its potential. Well, the following year we will have games like the new installment of Fire Emblem, Pikmin 4 and of course, Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. Anyway, to continue buying games of this great device.