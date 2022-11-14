Cases of Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) are increasingly common in Brazil. In 2021 alone, according to the Ministry of Health, there were more than 105,000 deaths from the disease. Contrary to what one might imagine, it can affect both older and younger people.

Last Monday (7th) dancer Michelle da Costa Chaga, known as Michelle Mibow, died after suffering a stroke at age 40.

Despite the word “accident”, stroke cases are rarely accidental, and it is possible to identify numerous risk factors that can increase the chances of it happening in people regardless of age.

“The main risk factors for stroke in young people continue to be similar to the most common, such as systemic arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, increased cholesterol levels and cardiac arrhythmias. However, we should also think about other, rarer causes, such as autoimmune diseases, thrombophilia and patent foramen ovale, which is an anatomical failure of the heart, allowing the left side to communicate with the right and favor the formation of clots”, explained Leonardo de Souza Bernardes neurologist at the Albert Sabin Hospital.

SAMU Tactic

A stroke often happens suddenly, without giving any message. One of the tactics to remember all the symptoms of the disease and get an attendance in time is the call SAMU. Hospital Sírio Libanês neurologist Felipe Barros explains the meaning of each letter.

“Smile: when you ask to smile, the person has a crooked mouth. Hug: when asking to hug, there is weakness in one of the arms. Music: when you ask to sing a song, your speech is slurred. Urgency: If you experience any of these symptoms, seek emergency care immediately. Other symptoms that may be associated are dizziness, imbalance, blurring of vision and numbness in half of the body,” he pointed out.

Recommendations for better cardiovascular health

According to the American Heart Association, eight recommendations can make cardiovascular health, which includes stroke prevention, are: