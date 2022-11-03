Blaugrana colors evoke sweet memories in yellow and red hearts. Manolas’ scream and run after the 3-0 triumph at the Olimpico in the 2018 Champions League quarterfinals are one of those evenings that no Roma fan will ever forget. Having said that, Barcelona should definitely be avoided. Lewandowski is a machine and even if the Catalans struggled in the Inter group they remain the number one favorite for the Europa League victory.