“There’s only one moment when you can be on time. If you’re not there, you’re either too early or too late.’ We probably don’t have to explain to you that this statement comes from Johan Cruijff. He refers to football, but in principle it also works the same way with the car world. At least if you’re too early, as the cars in this list show.

These nine inventions of the automotive industry were ahead of their time. Just think of the first electric car or the first crossover. All these cars were labeled ‘flop’. Would these cars have been more successful if they had come a little later? We’ll never know. These are nine flops that were way ahead of their time.

Electrobat

We start at the end of the nineteenth century. A modern metropolis with a fully electric taxi fleet; a utopian vision of the future, right? Yes, but also New York in 1890. At least, that was the idea of ​​this 1.5 hp Electrobat. He came 40 kilometers away. The company was already in need of money and then Henry Ford also came up with the affordable Model T…

Chrysler Airfow

Chrysler was already working on aerodynamics in the 1930s – and smart constructions. The engine of this Airflow was moved forward for more interior space. There was initially a lot of interest, but the American public still dropped out when it went on sale after a long delay. Delayed delivery times in the automotive industry are therefore of all times.

Aston Martin Lagonda

A luxury sedan, complete with a digital dashboard and touch-sensitive buttons? Surely you had to wait until 2010 for such technology to annoy you? No, Aston Martin immersed you in electronic purgatory back in 1976. The digital clock shop disappeared in 1980. Unfortunately, touch technology is now completely back.

Tucker 48

Covered in scandal, won in court, dogged by conspiracy theories about a Ford/GM/Chrysler attack, the Tucker story is film footage. The 48 was a safety-obsessed streamlined car with shatterproof glass, plenty of space and a helicopter engine in the back. Only 50 of them were built and 47 of them are still in existence.

GM EV1

From 1996 to 1999, General Motors led the EV world. Originally this GM EV1 could only be leased in LA. Customers were lyrical, but the accounting department was cramped by spare parts and warranty claims. GM destroyed most of the cars and disabled the rest. “If we could turn back time, we could have had the Chevy Volt 10 years earlier,” said former GM R&D chief Larry Burns.

Honda Insight

While the slippery Insight couldn’t beat the Prius in Japan, it was the first hybrid to go on sale in the US. Claimed consumption was a record-breaking 4.1 l/100 km, but it was expensive to produce. When hybrids became popular in the US, the little Insight had already left. Meanwhile, America is the largest market for hybrids, after Japan.

Robber Streetwise

A normal family hatch with a slightly raised chassis and plastic wheel arch edges: think of the Active versions of the Fiesta and Focus, the Kia XCeed… And this Rover from 2003, half a decade before the crossover craze started. Was this the beginning of the end? Maybe. But Rover wasn’t the only one who was a little early…

Dodge Caliber

…because just before the Nissan Qashqai changed the family car world forever, Dodge came out with the Caliber, a seven-eighth scale Range Rover Sport of sorts. If it hadn’t had a limp yet thirsty engine and crisp plastic interior, it might have put an American foot on European soil.

BMW i3

Even before the i3 disappeared from the scene last year, BMW admitted that it was wrong with the model. Or rather: that he was too radical for the general public. He looked too strange and went against fashion with his thriftiness. Shame – it should have been today’s car, not tomorrow’s.