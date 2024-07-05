A team of Swiss scientists from EPFL is developing edible robots that are not only functional, but also biodegradable and safe to eat. This innovative project could have a significant impact on reducing waste electronicsoffering new ways to deliver nutrients and medicines, monitor health, and deliver novel culinary experiences.

The robofood project

The project, called RoboFoodexplores the use of edible materials to replace traditionally inedible components. Some examples include gelatin instead of gum, rice biscuits as foamAnd chocolate films to protect robots in humid environments. Innovative materials include a conductive ink made of activated carbon and gummy bears.

From 2017, when the first edible manipulator was created, until 2023 with the development of the first rechargeable edible battery made by riboflavin and quercetin, the progress has been slow but steady. However, some challenges remain. “Bringing together the world of robots and food is a fascinating challenge,” says Dario Floreano, director of the Laboratory of Intelligent Systems at EPFL and first author of the new perspective RoboFood published in Nature Review Materials.

the challenges and future prospects of edible robots:

In 2021, Floreano joined Remko Boom from Wageningen University, Jonathan Rossiter from the University of Bristol, and Mario Caironi from the Italian Institute of Technology to launch RoboFood. Among the main challenges are understand how humans and animals perceive edible robots and how to integrate electrical and mechanical parts seamlessly.

Researchers they face obstacles such as the combination of components that use electricity to function versus those that use fluids and pressure to move. Other challenges in producing fully edible robots include the miniaturization of componentsthe extension of the shelf life of food roboticand of course, the crucial step of making the robots tasty.

The project RoboFood not only promises revolutions in the field of robotics and nutrition, but also opens the way to new applications in health monitoring and in the personalized administration of medical and nutritional treatments through fully integrated and safe-to-ingest systems.

