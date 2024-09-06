It is no news to anyone that Lopez Obrador is the most lying Mexican president in history and one of the biggest liars in the world.

It is not new, for example, that throughout the agonizing six-year term of AMLOthe They have detected and counted almost 200 thousand lies.

And, worse still, those curious about presidential mythomania discovered Almost 300 lies in Obrador’s sixth and final Government Report.

And, as if that were not enough, the president himself recognized his mythomania, among others laughterwhen answering in one of his morning that, in effect, He lied when he claimed that the Mexican health system is better than that of Denmark.

That’s why here the hundred Lopez’s worst lies.

1.- Indeed, Obrador lied by saying that the Mexican health system is better than Denmark’s. Actually, It is one of the worst in the world.

2.- The Mexican president lied at his inauguration when he promised that he would respect the Judiciarywhich is about to annihilate.

3.- He lied when taking office promised to respect the Constitutionwhich has raped at least 200 times.

4.- He lied when he promised respect for the separation of powers; division that does not exist today and that will continue with the spurious Claudia Sheinbaum.

5.- López lied when he promised that his priority would be the poor.

6.- He lied when he promised that he would end the poverty extreme.

7.- He lied when he promised that his government would end the unemployment.

8.- He lied when he promised best jobs throughout the country.

9.- He lied when he promised that his government would grow between 4 and 6% of GDP.

10.- He lied to promise that in his government there would be no inflation.

11.- He lied when he promised that the gasoline It would cost 10 pesos per liter

12.- He lied when he promised that would lower the price of electricity.

13.- He lied when he promised that the Diesel it would be cheaper.

14.- He lied when he promised that during his government the inequality.

15.- He lied when he promised a safer Mexico.

16.- He lied when he promised that would end violent deaths.

17.- He lied when he promised that the massacres would end.

18.- He lied when he promised that the feminicides would end.

19.- He lied when he promised that would end the murder of journalists.

20.- He lied when he promised that in his government there would be no missing persons.

21.- He lied when he promised that I would not persecute human rights defenders.

22.- He lied when he promised that in the first years of government would reduce crimescompared to the governments of Calderón and Peña.

23.- He lied when he promised end impunity of the criminal gangs.

24.- He lied with the slogan “hugs, not bullets”, which is nothing more than impunity to the criminal cartels.

25.- And he lied because in fact We live in a “narco-state”.

26.- Yes, “Narco-State” with “narco-president”, “narco-governors”, “narco-mayors”, “narco-economy” and very soon “narco-judges”.

27.- Another lie is that Obrador made a pact with organized crime.

28.- But the biggest lie is that Morena was financed by crime.

29.- For that reason AMLO ordered the release of Ovidio Guzmán.

30.- That’s also why the greeting to “El Chapo’s” mother was a lie.

31.- Another huge deception is that it would put an end to “huachicoleo”.

32.- He lied when he promised that he would end the displacement caused by violence.

33.- He lied when he promised punishment for the Tlahuelilpan outbreak.

34.- He lied when he promised to punish those responsible for the L-12 tragedy.

35.- He lied when he promised that he would punish those responsible for the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva.

36.- He lied when he promised that he would end corruption.

37.- He lied when he promised “no to nepotism or cronyism”

38.- He lied when he promised “not to lie, not to steal and not to betray”

39.- He lied when he promised that none of his relatives would benefit from his government.

40.- He lied when he promised that during his government he would make 90% of public spending transparent.

41.- He lied and hid the public spending of his works for 5 years.

42.- He lied when he denied that his children are the scammers of the six-year term.

43.- He lied about the sale of the presidential plane.

44.- He lied about the raffle of the presidential plane.

45.- He lied about the rental of the presidential plane.

46.- He lied about embezzlement in all state institutions.

47.- He lied about the cost of the Mayan Train.

48.- Did he lie in his promise not to cut down a single tree with the Mayan Train?

49.- He lied about the ecocide caused by the Mayan Train.

50.- He lied about the cost of the Dos Bocas Refinery

51.- He lied about the cost and effectiveness of AIFA.

52.- He lied when he promised that soldiers and sailors would return to barracks.

53.- He lied when he promised not to militarize the country.

54.- He lied when he promised that the GN would combat violence.

55.- He lied when he promised that human rights would not be violated during his government.

56.- He lied that he would be a civilian commander in the National Guard.

57.- He lied when he promised that his thing “is not revenge.”

58.- He lied when he promised that he would clarify the crime of “The 43” of Iguala.

59.- He lied when he promised an independent prosecutor’s office.

60.- He lied when he promised that there would be no political prisoners in his government.

61.- He lied when he promised that he would respect the electoral bodies.

62.- He lied when he promised that journalists and media would not be persecuted.

63.- He lied when he promised that there would be no censorship in his government.

64.- He lied with the imposture and simulation of “the morning press conferences.”

65.- He lies daily by denying the “paleros” journalists and media.

66.- He lies by not investigating the murder of 80 journalists during his government.

67.- He lies when he denies hidden payments to “scrounging” journalists.

68.- He lies when creating his new “power mafia.”

69.- He lies when he denies that, during his administration, potentates doubled their fortunes.

70.- He lies when he denies the scandalous failure of the “mega-pharmacy”

71.- Lies about the failure of ISSSTE

72.- Lies about the improvement in IMSS health services

73.- Lies about giving medicines to children with cancer

74.- Lies about care for seeking mothers.

75.- He lied about the Patria Vaccine for Covid-19.

76.- He lied about the Covid-19 vaccine for children.

77.- He lied about those responsible for the almost 300 thousand Covid deaths.

78.- He lied about those responsible for the almost 700 thousand excess deaths.

79.- He lied about those responsible for the deaths of medical personnel.

80.- He lied and covered up those responsible for the disaster of the health system

81.- He lied about Juarez’s humility; since he lives in a Palace

82.- He lied about the bundle called Insabi.

83.- He lied about the purchase of private insurance in the public sector.

84.- He lied when he said that citizens take care of the president.

85.- He lied when he promised that, as president, he would not use bodyguards.

86.- He lied when he promised he wouldn’t use armored trucks.

87.- He lied when he said it would be cheaper to live in the Palace.

88.- He lied when he said that his children would study in public schools.

89.- He lied about “republican austerity” in the federal government

90.- He lied, since his collaborators do not practice austerity.

91.- He lied when he promised 100 public universities.

92.- He lied when he promised better public education.

93.- He lied when he promised to respect women’s shelters.

94.- He lied when he promised to respect child care centers.

95.- He lied when he promised to respect full-time education.

96.- He lied when he promised more budget for science and culture.

97.- He lied when he destroyed the NAIM with lies.

98.- He lied about the reasons for disappearing the trusts.

99.- He lied by staunchly defending the thieves in his government

100.- And López Obrador lied when he promised that he would arrest former presidents Calderón and Peña.

There is no doubt that AMLO has told hundreds of lies, but we believe that the ones mentioned above are the most scandalous. Do you doubt it?

