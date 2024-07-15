On July 14th, during the TFT Tactician’s Crown final the developers previewed the most notable content of the update. So we learned about the new mechanics, new traits, new implants, and the champions that will be added to the playable roster. Riot Games also announced the next TFT International LAN event, which will take place in Macau, China, from December 13-15, 2024.

Riot Games has announced full details for Teamfight Tactics: Magic and Pandemonium the new major update for Teamfight Tactics (TFT), the autobattler that has been popular all over the world. In Magic and Pandemonium, players will explore the Magitorium, a castle full of new features to discover. The expansion will be available on PC and mobile systems on July 31, 2024 . Of course, it will be free for everyone, as per the game’s tradition.

New Heroes and More

But who will the new heroes be? As always, many of the characters will be coming from other TFT titles: Norra, Yordle from Legends of Runeterra, will be joining the game as a companion to her best friend Yuumi. There will also be new League of Legends champions Briar and Smolder, who will be playable for the first time. Additionally, TFT has collaborated with League of Legends: Wild Rift on the Chrononaut skin, which first appeared in Wild Rift as the Astronomer.

There will also be returns, that is, characters who have already appeared in other TFT sets in the past. By popular demand, returning to the battlefield are the Fairy Champion Milio, who first appeared on TFT in Revival Set 9.5 New Horizons, and the Dragon Champions Nomsy and Shyvana from Set 7 Dragon Wastes.

In total, the set will include 27 traits, 60 champions, and nearly 140 new implants, including the new High-Risk Implant, which promises high rewards. Additionally, the Magitorium will welcome new strategists, including Lumie (the new Little Legend), her variants, and new variants for the Little Legend Bun Bun. Magic and Mayhem will also introduce four new Little Champions, including the base version Little Miss Fortune, Little Miss Fortune Battle Bunny, Little Zed Galactic Slayer, and Little Gwen Bistro Sweet (Prestige Edition). Additionally, players will see the new premium arena Candy Bunny Bistro for the first time.

Speaking of mechanics, the most interesting one is definitely that of the Malìe, linked to magic. These are single-use abilities that can be purchased from the shop. The set includes over 100 Charms, which players can use at any time and have a variety of effects.

“With its whimsical atmosphere, bright colors, and carefree champions, Magic & Mayhem captures the positive energy of the summer season,” said Sam Judd, Lead Designer of the Magic & Mayhem set at Riot Games. “We wanted to create an environment where players could unleash their creativity and demonstrate their mastery of various magical arts alongside the champions they know and love. We can’t wait to open the doors of the Magitorium to them!”

“Magic & Mayhem embodies TFT’s commitment to experimenting with innovative themes and collaborations with other games, while never losing sight of its core gameplay experience,” said Peter Whalen, Game Director of Teamfight Tactics at Riot Games. “We’re excited to see our players demonstrate their magical skills and discover some fun surprises hidden in the set.”

In short, there are really a lot of new things awaiting playerswhen the update will be made available in late July.