If you are one of the people who feel very thirsty during fasting, this may not only be due to your lack of water intake, but it may also be due to the foods you eat.

And via Twitter, the official account of the Health Affairs Directorate in Jeddah Governorate (Jeddah Health) shared some instructions to help avoid thirst during fasting, according to «cnn in Arabic».

Here are 4 tips to avoid thirst during Ramadan:

Increase your fluid intake during Iftar

Avoid salty, spicy and fast food

* Avoid sources of caffeine before constipation, such as tea and coffee

Avoid sweets such as cakes, Kunafa, and others