We all know that our hair can greatly influence our mood and confidence. Waking up to beautifully shiny and voluminous hair can make us walk a little taller, while facing frizzy and lackluster hair can dampen our spirits and make us want to hide away.

Taking care of our hair is crucial, but with the influx of contradictory information from social media content creators and influencers, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to separate fact from fiction when it comes to proper hair care.

Let’s debunk three popular myths that may be preventing you from achieving lustrous locks!

Myth #1: Frequent Trims Will Accelerate Hair Growth

This is a myth that many of us have heard since childhood, but it’s not true. While regular trims can improve the appearance of your hair by preventing split ends, they don’t actually affect the speed at which your hair grows. Hair growth occurs from the roots in your scalp, not the ends. So if your goal is to grow your hair longer, excessive trimming may not be necessary.

Myth #2: Daily Hair Washing Leads to Healthier Hair

The frequency of hair washing depends on factors such as hair type, scalp condition, personal preference, and lifestyle. While some individuals may need to wash their hair every day, others may experience negative effects over time. Daily washing can lead to dryness and brittleness or an overproduction of oil from the scalp.

When determining the ideal washing frequency for your specific circumstances, consider your hair type. Oily hair may require more frequent washing to remove excess oil, while dry or curly hair can benefit from less frequent washing to preserve natural oils and prevent excessive drying.

Lifestyle and level of activity also play a role, as those who exercise or sweat regularly or are exposed to dirt and pollutants may need to wash more frequently to maintain hygiene. Individuals who use styling products should also consider washing more regularly to remove buildup.

Myth #3: Brushing Your Hair 100 Times a Day is Beneficial

The image of little girls brushing their hair while counting to a hundred in hopes of achieving shinier and healthier locks is misleading. In reality, excessive brushing can cause damage, breakage, and split ends. The brushing motion can stress and damage the hair cuticle, as well as disrupt the natural oil distribution from the scalp to the ends.

To avoid this damage, it’s best to brush your hair less frequently. Look for brushes or combs with flexible bristles for daily brushing, as they are gentler on the hair. For wet hair, opt for a wide-toothed comb instead of a regular brush to prevent damage, especially when the hair is most vulnerable.

