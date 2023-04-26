Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

A video goes viral on Tik Tok showing a tricky traffic jam on the shores of Lake Garda. The street is known from a James Bond film.

Munich/Limone sul Garda – It’s a wild chase that James Bond delivers in the tight corners. The places don’t really fit together in terms of distance. But that is apparently secondary in “Quantum of Solace”.

Strada della Forra: Lake Garda cult street is known from James Bond

In his Aston Martin, the British secret agent races away from two Alfa Romeos in Italy, from which he is shot wildly. In the marble quarries of Carrara, “007” finally eludes his pursuers. Only, Carrara is located on the Ligurian Sea in the Tuscany region. About 260 kilometers southwest of Limone sul Garda.

The Strada della Forra, which was the location of the race between actor Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, and his opponents, begins just behind the well-known holiday resort on Lake Garda. The curvy and narrow hillside road is therefore also named after the British character in social media and by tour operators.

Lake Garda: There is a risk of traffic jams on the Strada della Forra behind Limone sul Garda

In the opening sequence of the second Bond part with Daniel Craig in the leading role, it can be guessed that the mighty switchbacks, some of which lead very steeply along the western shore of Lake Garda – where dramatic water levels are reported – are not only beautiful but also tricky .

A video has been going viral on social media for days, showing a dense traffic jam on the Strada della Forra. Nothing worked! Visibly annoyed, motorists ran across the street to inquire about the cause of what felt like an eternity of cars. As the Picture reported that an SUV coming from the opposite direction blocked the eye of a bottleneck on the Strada della Forra. Ultimately, all other cars that came towards the massive vehicle couldn’t go any further.

Strada della Forra The Strada della Forra is a visually picturesque mountain road on the western shore of Lake Garda, but technically very demanding. Not far from the well-known tourist resort of Limone sul Garda, it leads steeply up from the shore near Porto (65 meters above sea level) to the village of Pieve di Tremosine (423 meters above sea level). In some places the road is so narrow that oncoming traffic can no longer get through with wide vehicles. In the movie “Quantum of Solace”, the second part of the James Bond series with Daniel Craig, the Strada della Forra served as the location for a car chase.

Strada della Forra: Great challenge for motorists on Lake Garda

The challenge that the road, which is partly cut into the rocks, is simply too narrow for oncoming traffic in some places has long been known. A regulation is intended to remedy the situation – apparently it went wrong in this case study. Specifically: According to the portal gardasee.de From April 1st between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. the Bergstraße can only be used in one direction – uphill. From 7 p.m. in the evening to 10 a.m., the Strada della Forra is freely passable in both directions – regulated by a traffic light.

And even if the view is breathtaking: the road that leads steeply from the shore of Lake Garda near Porto at 65 meters above sea level to 423 meters above sea level in the village of Pieve di Tremosine has probably cost quite a few drivers a few nerves in this case. (pm)