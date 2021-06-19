Four Nicaraguan presidential candidates have been detained ahead of the November 7 elections, in which President Daniel Ortega aspires to be reelected for the third time. If he wins, he would have another five-year term, completing 20 years in power. Those are some of the at least 15 opponents arrested under the ‘Sovereignty Law’, which persecutes those it calls “traitors to the homeland.”

In December 2020, the Nicaraguan National Assembly approved Law 1055, known as the ‘Sovereignty Law’. It is an initiative that claims to defend “the rights of the people to independence, sovereignty and self-determination for peace.”

In it, the “traitors of the fatherland” are typified. From financing a coup, to the fine line of “inciting foreign interference or applauding the imposition of sanctions against Nicaragua” can lead to someone being found guilty.

Those who have been detained so far are charged with crimes allegedly committed before the enactment of the law.

Which, according to dozens of lawyers, is also unconstitutional, since the laws are not retroactive. For that reason, they presented several appeals before the Supreme Court of Justice, which has previously shown to be in favor of Ortega. In 2009, for example, he admitted the president’s appeal to run for reelection in 2011.