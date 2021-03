In 2020, for the first time in its history, the North American nation included in the census that is carried out every ten years the option of defining itself as Afro-Mexican. More than 2.5 million people identified themselves as such. Until now, there was no data in this regard, which meant that African Americans were excluded from support because they did not belong to an ethnic group. Jéssica Esther Moreno told us what it is like to be of African descent in Mexico. .