Fernando Villavicencio gained a reputation in the media before becoming an assemblyman. In one of his journalistic works, he revealed a bribery payment scheme that put former President Rafael Correa on the ropes. According to his reports, Correa’s government party, Alianza País, would have received payments from private companies, including Odebrecht, in exchange for multimillion-dollar contracts for infrastructure works.
