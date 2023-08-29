Former US President Donald Trump remains the favorite in the race for the Republican Party’s candidacy in the November 2024 elections despite the four lawsuits against him and the fact that he became the first ex-president in history to have a photo police.

According to a New York Times poll, Trump has 54% support from Republicans. A wide advantage over his contenders: he is followed by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, with 17%.

In an eventual repeat of the 2020 duel, Biden vs. Trump, both have a 43% vote intention.