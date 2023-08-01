





12:13 Former US President Donald Trump attends a ceremony following his arraignment on charges related to classified documents, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, the United States, June 13, 2023. © Reuters

The US Justice expanded the complaint against former President Donald Trump for the handling of classified documents and accused Carlos de Oliveira, one of his most loyal employees, who is accused of conspiring with the former president to eliminate the videos from security cameras. from private residence in Florida. The 56-year-old Trump ally has been released on bail pending trial that could sentence him to up to 90 years in prison, while the front-runner for the Republican race denounces “electoral interference.”