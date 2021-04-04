This week Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernández, brother of the Honduran president, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a federal court in New York for having trafficked drugs between Honduras and the United States for 12 years. The US Attorney’s Office even described Honduras as a “narco-state”, as it ensures that President Juan Orlando Hernández would have conspired with his brother, also a former congressman. In this edition of ‘Aqui América’ we explain the situation that the Honduran president is going through, who has rejected all the accusations.

.

#America #Tony #Hernández #brother #president #Honduras #sentenced #life #imprisonment #United #States