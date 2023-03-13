First modification:
The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, is celebrating one year in power and has already faced several difficulties such as the rejection of his tax reform project and the “no” to the proposal for the new Constitution that forced him to remove from his cabinet the figures furthest to the left. In this broadcast we review three of his goals accomplished and three of his pending tasks.
