The House of Representatives approved to initiate a political trial in the Senate with a view to the removal of Donald Trump for “inciting insurrection” with his words prior to the taking of the Capitol by his followers, during the ceremony to certify the results of the November 3 election in which Joe Biden was elected. But more than removing him from power, what is sought is his political death and prevent him from running for office in four years.

Donald Trump has already said that he will hand over power to Joe Biden on January 20 and the impeachment process will not begin until January 19, since the Senate is in recess and its leader, Republican Mitch McConell, ruled out an emergency call to start the process. So what the representatives are looking for is not to end their mandate early.

But even a vote by senators to remove Trump from office would not prevent him from running again, either in 2024 or later. Only if Trump is found guilty, a simple majority of senators could push other additional vote to veto him from the presidency in the future or even affect his finances, by preventing him from receiving his pension.

For the so-called ‘impeachment’ to prosper, it is necessary that two thirds of the Senate vote in favor of the impeachment, that is, 67 senators of the 100 would have to vote against Trump. At least 17 Republicans would have to vote in favor of the removal of the New York tycoon.

The words that lead him to impeachment

President Donald Trump has assured that the impeachment in the Senate with a view to his impeachment is nothing more than a “witch hunt” and has recently moderated the tone and condemned the violence during the assault by his followers on Capitol Hill on 6 from January.

However, Democrats and even some Republicans believe that the speeches he has made since the November elections have inflamed his followers, but it is something difficult to prove, because although Trump made several calls to “fight like hell” he also called to do so peacefully, in what constitutes an ambiguous message. In this broadcast we review what he said.