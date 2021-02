Members of Salvadoran gangs, detained by the police. © AFP

The crime rate is plummeting in El Salvador, a rare sign of hope in a country that has had the highest number of homicides in the world (the most recent in 2015, with 103 murders per 100,000 inhabitants) but in In 2019, the figure fell to 19 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. However, what would be behind that fall is worrying: it would be a supposed agreement between President Bukele and the gangs, which we explained to you, with our team on the ground.