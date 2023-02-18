





13:00 Daniel Ortega took away the nationality of another 94 people © France 24

Daniel Ortega took away the nationality of another 94 people. In total, there are 317, stripped of their human rights for raising their voices against Ortega’s accumulation of power and his illegal moves to stay in command. And while organizations warn that the measure to strip citizens of their nationality violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, some countries in the region remain silent or have not been vehement in their condemnation.