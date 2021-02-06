



Without restrictions, the Nicaraguan festivities become a breeding ground for the virus. © France 24

Every year, the patron saint festivities in honor of San Sebastián take Diriamba with a mixture of traditional dances and religiosity that overflows the streets of that city located in the south of Nicaragua. But in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, it sounds incredible that they continue: the authorities allow this type of massive activity to be carried out and even promote them as part of a “false normality”, according to independent doctors. Our correspondent, Jorge Hurtado, went there to witness the crowds.