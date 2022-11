Analysts believed that former president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva would emerge victorious in the first round of the presidential elections in Brazil. However, it was necessary to go to the ballot to define who would reach the Presidency. The victory over Jair Bolsonaro was by a narrow margin, which shows that the far-right movement is bigger than the president himself.

