Human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, corroborated the use of tanks by the security forces to contain the protesters. The NGO Temblores has confirmed that at least 37 people have died at the hands of the police during 11 days of protests that began as a claim against the tax reform and led to an outbreak of policies that eliminate inequality.

In mid-April, the government of Iván Duque presented its tax reform bill to Congress, with which it intended to raise around $ 6 billion to face the fiscal deficit and help the battered Colombian economy to combat the damage. caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reform was largely unpopular because to raise the money it mainly attacked the middle and low income, in an evident disconnection with the reality that the most needy populations of the country live. By April 28, various sectors called a national strike and citizens took to the streets en masse, day after day, forcing President Duque to withdraw the reform for May 2 and his Minister of Finance to resign.

But the protests continued, mainly in a peaceful manner, now to demand the withdrawal of another controversial bill, that of health care reform; and to call for an end to the excessive use of police force by containing the demonstrations.

And it is that aside from the concentrations, acts of violence were registered: on May 4, several police stations were vandalized. The most dramatic case was in Bogotá, where an Immediate Attention Command (a neighborhood police station) was set on fire with police inside.

Colombia: With eyewitnesses and digital video verification we have corroborated the use of tanks with multiple projectile launchers aimed at protesters. It is a dangerous and indiscriminate weapon. @mindefense must give explanations. – José Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) May 6, 2021



While the abuse of force has been recorded on video and corroborated by human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, which verified that tanks with non-lethal projectile launchers were used to disperse the protesters.

The UN and the European Union expressed their concern while some congressmen in the United States even called for an end to economic collaboration with the South American country, arguing that US taxpayers do not want their money to be used for repressive practices. The American Union has trained the Colombian Army for years to fight illegal armed groups. That is precisely what arouses the concern of non-governmental organizations, who claim that the Colombian armed forces are trained to fight terrorists, not citizens.

The shooting deaths of dozens of young people add outrage to a troubled country. President Iván Duque called for a dialogue with the challenge of reaching agreements in the run-up to the 2022 elections, which conditions some positions that would seek to obtain political gains.