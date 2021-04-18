This week the United States saw strong protests against police operations and racial violence. The first wave of protests began in the state of Minnesota, after the uniformed Kim Potter fatally shot the young African-American Daunte Wright during a traffic procedure. A few days later, the controversy over the actions of the authorities was fueled by the publication of a video that shows the death of the young Hispanic Adam Toledo, 13, by the shooting of a policeman in Chicago at the end of March. .

#America #Relive #controversy #police #operations #United #States