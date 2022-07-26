In Mexico, authorities are investigating another possible femicide: that of Luz Raquel Padilla, the mother of a child with autism who was burned alive in the state of Jalisco. Her murder sparked protests against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom activists believe is not doing enough to stop femicides in a country where an average of 10 women are murdered every day.
#America #Mexico #protests #AMLO #actions #femicides
EU agrees to cut gas consumption next winter
European Union (EU) flags in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD...
Leave a Reply