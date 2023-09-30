It was a violent week in Mexico. Even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged “that homicides increased greatly” after the lifeless bodies of a group of young people who had been kidnapped in Zacatecas were found coinciding with the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa. In parallel, in Monterrey the remains of at least 12 people were found in seven different locations.

Citizens are shocked by the wave of violence in Monterey, the industrial capital of Mexico, where the challenges of at least 12 people were found in seven different points. During the week there were blockades and vehicles set on fire due to clashes between security forces and criminal groups.

In parallel, in Zacatecas, they found six bodies from a group of teenagers who had been kidnapped the previous week. Only one of them survived.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke about the two cases in his morning conference, and said that they were confrontations between drug trafficking groups, without specifying which ones. Although he did acknowledge that there was an increase in violent events during the week.

The events occurred in the same week that marked the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, a case that shocked the country and about which many questions still remain. The missing young people were heirs of a long tradition of peasant struggle in the state of Guerrero, coming from the same school as the guerrilla leader Lucio Cabañas, murdered in 1974.

