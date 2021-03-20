Since Biden became president of the United States, he has been inclined to change immigration policies. However, these modifications are urgent on the border with Mexico. The Administration itself admits that this year more people could arrive than in the last 20 years and several sectors blame it for letting some minors stay temporarily in the country. Meanwhile, Republicans criticize that decision, and amid the political storm, the White House continues to back two bills in Congress to further protect migrants. .

#America #Joe #Biden #receives #criticism #Republicans #arrival #migrants #southern #border