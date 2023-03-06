





12:47 p.m. It’s not rhetoric, it’s facts: human rights violations in El Salvador © France 24

Organizations defending Human Rights received almost 8,000 complaints of violations of freedoms during the year in which the State of Exception imposed by President Nayib Bukele has been in force, most of them for arbitrary detentions, which are a flagrant violation of Article 7 of the American Convention. In France 24 we spoke with the relative of a detained farmer, who denounces that his only crime was being poor.