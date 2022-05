13:09 General view of a part of Machu Picchu, Peru, on June 15, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. © AFP/Percy Hurtado

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fuel and fertilizer prices continue to rise globally, sparking protests in several Latin American cities. In Peru, due to the blockades, hundreds of tourists were trapped on the road that leads to Machu Pichu. If you have tried to reach the capital of the Inca empire without success, in Here America we bring you closer through an exhibition in Paris.