The US president’s announcements from Mexico City, where he met with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts during the X Summit of North America, were left in the shade due to the fact that classified documents were found both in his Delaware office and in his office. from the US capital, from when he was vice president of Barack Obama.
The Attorney General of the American Union, Merrick Garland, appointed an independent prosecutor to investigate the case, which drew criticism from Republicans for the way in which a similar one was handled: when classified documents in the Mar-a-Lago residence , in Florida, of former President Donald Trump. However, there are differences between the cases and we explain them to you in this broadcast.
