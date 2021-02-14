



Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa feels the victory of Andrés Arauz in Sunday’s elections as his own, but denies that it is his puppet or his ticket back to the country Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD AFP / Archives

Andrés Arauz, the heir of former President Rafael Correa, obtained the majority of the votes, but not the percentage necessary to avoid the second round of April. Candidates Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Pérez are in a technical tie for second place, so they met and agreed to ask for a vote-by-vote recount. In any case, the winner is Rafael Correa, who sponsored Arauz, and although the latter has said that he will not be his puppet but that the ex-president will act as an advisor, the shadow of “correísmo” in these elections is undeniable.