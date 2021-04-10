In this edition of Aqui América we analyze the panorama of three Latin American countries that define their political future with presidential and regional elections. Ecuador will hold a second presidential round between Andrés Arauz of the Fuerza Compromiso Social party and Guillermo Lasso of the CREO party. For its part, Peru will hold elections that will seek to end the political crisis that has left it with four presidents in recent years and Bolivia will go to a second round of regional elections in four of its departments.

In Ecuador, the new president will arrive amid acute polarization, in a very close vote between the center-right candidate and an heir to Rafael Correa. Although ex-president Correa continues to be influential in tilting the balance to the left, the second round divided indigenous groups on whether or not to support the candidate of Correísmo.

In Peru, the presidential and congressional elections come amid a political crisis and great apathy among citizens, who are skeptical of corruption, impoverishment and repeated political trials and resignations, in a country that has had four presidents in the last five years.

Bolivia for its part is a different story, since the elections are regional and only in four departments, where a second round was called. But even so, it is a decisive bid to measure the power that the ruling Movement for Socialism has in the main cities, after regaining the presidency last November.