In Ecuador, President Guillermo Lasso defended his decision to dissolve the National Assembly. During the second rendering of accounts of his term, which he had to appear before the Assembly that he dissolved, he upheld the legality of the mechanism known as “cross death” and lashed out at the legislators, who would meet to cast a key vote that could lead to dismissal. of the president in an impeachment trial for corruption.

