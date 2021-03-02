After a meeting of the European Union (EU) foreign ministers, it was determined to sanction 19 officials and senior officials of the Venezuelan government for considering that these people undermine the electoral rights of the opposition. The sanctions, among other things, involve a travel ban to the European bloc and the freezing of assets in the area. Thus a new diplomatic conflict broke out between both parties, which ended with the expulsion of the ambassadors and representatives they had on both sides of the Atlantic. .