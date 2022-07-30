President Pedro Castillo managed to complete a year in power, but the question is whether he will be able to finish his term. For now, he will go down in history as the first acting head of state to be investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office. Some first 365 days in which his impossibility of forming a cabinet was made evident, deepening the instability in a nation that has already seen five presidents pass through the House of Pizarro since 2016.

On July 28, Peru commemorates its independence and, as is tradition, the president must deliver a balance of his management to Congress. On this date in 2021, Pedro Castillo became the country’s fifth president in five years and, in 2022, he attended this meeting with legislators and Peruvians with a prelude to protests, abrupt changes in the Ministry of the Interior and the opening of investigations against him by the Prosecutor’s Office, which in turn reflect the instability of his government.

Despite the environment, the former rural teacher and union leader avoided self-criticism and concentrated on highlighting his achievements. However, his inability to form a cabinet – which has been evidenced by the 59 people he has appointed and removed or have withdrawn from the various ministries – and a constant power struggle with Congress through the threat of impeachment (which has already survived twice) are the true rendering of accounts before Peruvians.

“This first year I have received a slap on the cheek from those who did not accept losing legitimately with the vote of the Peruvian people. This second year I will not turn my cheek but will extend my hand to work together for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Pedro Castillo came to power defying the traditional elites, with a straw hat he won the support of the teachers, a profession he held, and of the people of the countryside, where he comes from. Today, without a party to support him and with his popularity on the floor, he has not been able to undertake the great projects of social transformation that he promised.

With five investigations initiated by the Public Ministry against him, although one of them is no longer active, it is uncertain if he will be able to finish the five-year term for which he was elected and if he will end up being just one more on the list of mandated leaders. to dismiss.