After more than 20 days of protests against President Iván Duque, the dialogue between the Government and the organizers of the strike remains stalled. The National Unemployment Committee accused the Executive of refusing to negotiate and called for a new great day of protests while the president ordered the Police and the Army to clear the country’s roads that are blocked by protesters.

The organizers of the strike assured that the Government does not recognize the seriousness and dimension of the violence against the protesters as well as the human rights violations by the public force, which, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, leaves more than 40 people deceased.

According to the NGO Temblores, more than a thousand people were arbitrarily detained and there were 16 cases of sexual violence. Regarding this last scourge, there is outrage, especially the case of a 17-year-old girl who committed suicide after being arrested and allegedly sexually abused by four members of the police, who described the complaint as “false and mean.”