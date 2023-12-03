





12:26 El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele addresses his supporters after registering as a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections, at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, in San Salvador, El Salvador, on October 26, 2023. REUTERS – JOSE CABEZAS

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, asked the Assembly for a six-month license to seek re-election. The legislature, as expected, approved the permit. In this way, Bukele avoids the Constitution, which establishes that anyone who has governed the six months prior to the start of the new presidential term cannot aspire to be re-elected. Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara, his private secretary, will be the one who will govern.