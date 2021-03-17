In Brazil, a Supreme Court judge annulled the convictions against former President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva for corruption, considering that the Curitiba Court, which had sentenced him, did not have the competence to do so. These processes will have to start again in a court in Brasilia, but meanwhile ‘Lula’ has recovered his political rights and although he has not yet confirmed that he will do so, he could be measured at the polls with the current president Jair Bolsonaro. A duel that, according to polls, would mark the return of progressivism to the Latin American giant.

The process against ‘Lula’ da Silva will have to begin again in a court in Brasilia, but it is expected that, both due to the age of the president and the time it would take to complete it, it will prescribe. Meanwhile, according to the IPEC firm, ‘Lula’ has 50% of the support of the citizens, compared to 38% of Bolsonaro, who apparently the pandemic, which he classified as “a gripinha”, is taking its toll.

With the victory of Andrés Arauz in Ecuador, which marks the return of Rafael Correa; Luis Arce, with Evo Morales in Bolivia; Alberto Fernández in Argentina, led by former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Chavismo still in power in Venezuela with Nicolás Maduro, the South American left has revived the dream of returning to its golden age. Will Brazil join in 2022?