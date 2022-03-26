Aymara is one of the most important indigenous languages ​​in Bolivia and does not seem to be threatened like others in Latin America because there are authors who write with their words, young people who rap and radio stations that broadcast exclusively in the language. However, they demand greater support from the State so that their production does not remain “invisible”.

This year Bolivia assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Ibero-American Institute of Indigenous Languages, an institution created within the framework of the Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​approved by the UN for the period 2022-2032.

The Aymara writer Ruben Hilari, author of the collection of poems entitled “Aruskip’asipxañanakasakipunirakispawa”, which means “We All Must Be in Constant Communication, With Each Other) is one of those who laments the lack of state support for the dissemination of works written in Aymara. and by Aymara.

Hilari pointed out that in El Alto literature is being written in Aymara, essays on linguistics, sociology and history and some authors have begun to create thematic dictionaries, such as the one he himself writes on technological terms on the vocabulary of digital platforms.

However, according to Hilari, there is no support from the State or the Government for the dissemination of these works and not even from the publishing houses in Aymara that are operating in El Alto, where many speak that indigenous language.

“There is a lot of material produced. It is not known, it is not shown, it is not promoted, there are no book fairs in Aymara”, he lamented.

One way of spreading Aymara among the youth of the country and beyond the borders has been through music through the Nación Rap group, whose singers Eber Miranda and Tawit have successfully fused the Andean world with rap.

If poetry and rap are expressions of the modernity of Aymara, radio has been the medium that has helped the language survive for many decades.

This is the case of Radio San Gabriel, which this week celebrated its 67th anniversary and is an emblematic station of Aymara identity in El Alto, in the towns of the Altiplano and among Aymara migrants, as the announcer Romualdo Huanca says, who hosts a program on traditional medicine for two decades.

According to official data, more than 1.2 million people identify themselves as Aymara in Bolivia, whose population for this year would be around 11.8 million inhabitants.