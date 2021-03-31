In the United States, the tension over the increase in migrants led President Joe Biden to create an elite group charged with curbing migration. And during his first press conference as president, Biden deepened his position on the issue, but this time he directly blamed Donald Trump for what is happening on the southern border. Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had already warned that he would not allow them to be supervised and treated as a “colony,” Biden criticized Mexico’s efforts to counter irregular migration.

.

#America #Biden #rearview #criticizes #Mexicos #immigration #policies