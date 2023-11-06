





13:33 Attack on Jabalia refugee camp: a breaking point in the positions of Latin American leaders © France 24

Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp, Jabalia, marked a turning point in the pronouncements of American leaders regarding the war between Israel and Hamas. Bolivia broke diplomatic ties with Israel while Colombia, Chile and Honduras called their ambassadors for consultations. But although most South American leaders have condemned the escalation of violence, there is no unified regional response.