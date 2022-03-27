The great night of the film industry is already underway. The 94th ceremony of the Oscar awards is in charge of celebrating the best of cinema during the last year, and here we present all the winners. From the production design, through the actors of all kinds, to the Best Movie of the year.

Best film

-Belfast

-CODA

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Best Actor

-Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick, Boom!

-Will Smith-King Richard

-Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress

-Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

-Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart-Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

-Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

-Ariana Debose – West Side Story

-Judi Dench – Belfast

-Kisten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

-Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

-Troy Kotsur – CODA

-JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Foreign Film

-Drive my Car – Japan

-Fela – Denmark

-The Hand of God – Italy

-Luana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

-The Worst Person in the World – Norway

Best Director

-Kenneth Branagh

– Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

-Paul Thomas Anderson

-Jane Campion

– Steven Spielberg

Best Original Song

-Be Alive – King Richard

-Two Caterpillars- Charm

-Down to Joy-Belfast

-No Time to Die – No Time to Die

-Somehow You Do – Some Good Days

Best Soundtrack

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-Charm

-Parallel Mothers

-The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

-cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Best Edition

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-Tick, tick, boom!

Best Photography

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Best Production Design

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

-Dune

-Free Guy

-No Time to Die

-Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Documentary

-Ascension

-Attica

-flea

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Best Short Documentary

-Audible

-Lead me Home

-The Queen of basketball

-When we were bullies

-Three Songs for Benazir

Best Animated Feature

-Charm

-flea

-Luca

-The Mitchells vs. the Machines

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short

-Affairs of the Art

-Beast

-Boxballet

-Robin-Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Best Short Film

-Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

Best Makeup and Hairstyle

-Coming 2 America

-cruella

-Dune

-The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-House of Gucci

Best Adapted Screenplay

-CODA

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

-Belfast

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

NOTE IN DEVELOPMENT…