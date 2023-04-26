Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

An open aircraft window can be dangerous at a thousand meters altitude – a Boeing 737 from United Airlines had to turn around and make an emergency landing for this reason.

Hartfort – A brief pleasure: The Boeing plane with the registration number N66825 has hardly left the capital of the US state of Connecticut when it is already heading for it again. The plane was supposed to take the 178 passengers from Hartfort to Washington on the morning of April 18th. The reason for the unplanned return was an open cockpit window.

That’s why the Boeing 737 had to turn back after takeoff

Neither technical problems nor angry staff: If something is wrong with the aircraft, it often goes unnoticed by the passengers. In an interview with the online industry portal airliners.de Flight Captain Nikolas Braun reveals that failures and malfunctions in the complex flight systems are part of everyday life for every pilot. A minor technical defect could be remedied in the airspace. It was different in the case of the Boeing 737, which took off from Hartfort that Tuesday.

“A window has opened here,” said the pilot, according to the platforms One Mile at Time and Business Insiders e.gsaid about pilots. At that time, the aircraft was at an altitude of about 1220 meters. Reason for the open window: It was not locked. The airline concerned, United Airlines, is said to have now confirmed the cause of the incident, according to the reports.

It is still unknown whether the cockpit crew could have prevented the dangerous incident or whether it was a maintenance error. There is said to be no electronic indication that windows have not been locked in Boeing machines.

The pilot no longer understood the controller – a safety landing was necessary

The open cockpit window is not without danger, mainly because the pilot could hardly understand the instructions from the tower. In such cases, deafening storm noises develop in the air. Even if the challenges for pilots remain largely hidden from passengers: it takes a lot for an airplane to be able to transport people safely from A to B.

Communication with the controllers and the Skyguide Tower is the be-all and end-all for flight safety: They use navigation and radar systems to ensure an overview of demanding air traffic. Since the pilot lacked this crucial information that Tuesday, the plane had to turn back. For similar reasons, rescue helicopters recently had to make an emergency landing in Bavaria.

A short flight becomes a monster trip: the passengers reached their destination significantly late, but safely

Normally, the flight from Hartfort to the federal capital, around 500 kilometers to the south, takes just under an hour. In this case, the travelers arrived at their destination with a delay of about six hours on a replacement plane. Scheduled appointments had to give way and the day had to be restructured – but what is more important is that all passengers remained unharmed. (Felina Wellner)