In the month of Ramadan, food habits change with fasting, and some people feel a sense of fatigue and exhaustion due to stopping food and drinking for hours.

In order to avoid feeling hungry during the fasting hours, nutritionist Fadi Abbas said that the suhoor should focus on foods that contain about 70% of water, and eat the meal in three stages with a difference of five minutes between one and the other. According to Arabic.

He explained the importance of starting with a plate of green salad (especially cucumbers, lettuce and celery) and only one type of food, provided it does not contain a large percentage of salts, as is the case with materials such as cheese and nuts, which despite their rich benefits, will cause the body to need larger quantities. From the water after a few hours, according to BBC.

He added, “Sugars come in the second stage, and it is preferable to eat two pieces of fruit rich in water as well (such as strawberries, watermelon and oranges) or a cup of fresh juice, and then finish the meal with drinking water.”

And the British National Health Service advises, to avoid drinking tea and coffee because they are diuretics because they contain caffeine (especially for those who suffer from the problem of urinary incontinence).