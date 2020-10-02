Herd immunity floor for corona virus is not going to be achieved so soon. Delhi’s third sero survey shows that seroprevalence in the capital has come down to 25.1% instead of climbing up. Epidemiologists believe that it can take months to achieve herd immunity in a natural way. In the process, a lot of lives will go away. Therefore, experts are saying that wearing masks in crowded places and following social distancing is very important. According to him, vaccination is the only way to get herd immunity.

Thousands to know and learn from Corona right now: ExpertAccording to Dr. NK Mehta of ICMR, 60 to 70 percent of the population needs to be infected to gain herd immunity against Kovid-19. He said, “Even if you consider the death rate from the disease to be 1% or less, thousands will die in the country.” According to the latest figures, the death toll from Corona has gone to 98 thousand. More than 5,400 deaths have occurred in Delhi alone whereas the first case here was reported on 2 March.

Caution measures until vaccine formationAccording to Dr. SK Sarin, director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), preventive vaccination is the only remedy. He said, “Preventive vaccination is the only way to develop herd immunity against Kovid-19. In addition, the standards of mask and physical distancing must be followed to protect themselves until vaccine is created.”

Antibodies were not found in cured peopleOne of the lead researchers of the CERO survey in Delhi told our colleague Times of India that many people did not detect antibodies against Kovid-19. He said, “We tested around 300 people found to be covid positive under RT-PCR. About 34% of them did not have covid antibodies.” This may be one of the reasons behind the decreased seroprevalence in recent sero surveys.

‘Not getting antibodies is not a matter of tension’The serbo survey conducted by the Delhi government in July found antibodies in 22.8%. The figure increased to 28.7% in the August survey. But the results of the latest survey conducted in the first week of September showed that only 25.1% people have covid antibodies. According to a researcher, it may happen that many people have lost antibodies from their bodies. However, according to Dr. Mehra, the absence of antibodies is not a concern. He stated that other cells (B cells) have immunological memory which prevents re-infection.