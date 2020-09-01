GIf there were an ideal solution, the corona pandemic would end like this: All people hold out the contact restrictions for a while and wear their masks until a vaccine finally comes. It offers complete protection and puts an end to the ghost.

In the less ideal reality, however, this is rather unlikely. Despite promising preliminary studies, it is still unclear whether and when vaccines will be available and how reliably they will protect. And even if a sensationally rapid development succeeds, it is questionable how quickly all 7.7 billion people could get an injection – and how many they want.

The question remains whether and when the pandemic will end on its own – when herd immunity will arise. If a certain proportion of the population has been infected and immune during an epidemic, the virus will find fewer and fewer potential victims. The wave of infections subsides.

So should new pathogens be “let go”?